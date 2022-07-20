New Delhi: Indian Women’s team will lock horns against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian skipper Mithali Raj recently announced her resignation from all forms of cricket now Harmapreet Kaur is leading the India side. It would be a nail-biting contest between the two. India was recently seen playing against Sri Lanka and Harmanpreet-led India won that series by 2-1. On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team led by Bismah Maroof was also seen dominating the cricket. Well, India vs Pakistan is one of the favorite clashes for cricket lovers.Also Read - PM Modi Interacts With CWG-Bound Athletes, Wishes Them Luck For The Games

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Match: Also Read - 1.2 Millions Tickets Sold For India-Pakistan Commonwealth Games 2022 Encounter

Where will the IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Also Read - Chamari Athapaththu To Lead Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team In Commonwealth Games

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 Online in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be streamed online on Sony Liv app.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels.

When will IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will start at 4.30 PM IST.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.