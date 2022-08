Indian judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 48kg final against South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi. In the golden score round, the South African judoka effected a Waza-ari to win the final. Three other judokas will fight for the bronze medal.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag Lead For India in First Game