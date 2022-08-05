Birmingham: India’s para powerlifter Sudhir created history as he clinched a gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. Sudhir, who has been an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 7 India at Birmingham Highlights: Sudhir, Murali Sreeshankar Create History, Clinch Gold and Silver Respectively

HISTORIC GOLD FOR INDIA 🔥🔥🔥 Asian Para-Games Bronze medalist, #Sudhir wins 🇮🇳’s 1st ever GOLD🥇 medal in Para-Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames with a Games Record to his name 💪💪 Sudhir wins his maiden 🥇 in Men’s Heavyweight with 134.5 points (GR) at CWG#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/cBasuHichz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022



The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG. Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.

Even the Para Powerlifting International wished Sudhir on his feat. Check out the tweet here:

💫History made. First-ever gold medal for India in #ParaPowerlifting at the Commonwealth Games! 🇮🇳 Sudhir took 🥇in the men’s heavyweight with a new Games Record of 212kg (134.5 points) 🥈Christian Obichukwu 🇳🇬

🥉@MickyYule9🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@WeAreTeamIndia @ParalympicIndia @Team_Scotland pic.twitter.com/me1L6zsDgp — #ParaPowerlifting (@Powerlifting) August 4, 2022

Sudhir had won a bronze in men’s upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June.

Sudhir, who had started powerlifting in 2013 in Sonipat, has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which was postponed to next year.

Inputs from PTI