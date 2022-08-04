CWG 2022: Tejaswin Shankar of India won the first medal in the track & field event in Birmingham as he clinched bronze in the men’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022. This was Tejaswin Shankar’s first appearance for India. He covered a distance of 2.22mts. With his bronze, India’s medal tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham has gone up to 18.Also Read - CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh Wins Bronze In 109+kg

Earlier, Indian Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won a bronze medal in the 109+kg category. Gurdeep Singh put on a spectacular display in the clean and jerk round to clinch the bronze medal as he lifted a combined weight of 390kg (167 snatch and 223 clean and jerk). Earlier in the day, judoka Tulika Maan won a silver medal after losing to Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the +78kg final while Saurav Ghosal defeated England’s James Willstrop in the men’s singles squash to win India’s first singles medal in squash at the CWG. Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Tulika Maan Wins Silver Medal In Women's Judo +78kg Category