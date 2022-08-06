CWG 2022 Latest Update: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday scripted history yet again as she won her third successive Commonwealth Games Gold medal, emulating wrestler Sushil Kumar’s feat, in Birmingham. The 27-year-old, who nearly quit the sport after her heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics, gave a comprehensive performance at the CWG 2022.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9 Scores & Updates: Puja Sihag, Mohammed Hussamuddin Bag Bronze; Indian Hockey Team Lead 2-0 at Half-Time

Interestingly, she became the first Indian woman to win Gold at both CWG 2022 and Asian Games and also became the first Indian woman to bag 3 consecutive Gold at Commonwealth Games India. Also Read - CWG 2022: It's A Hat-Trick! Wrestler Naveen Beats Pakistani Opponent to Win Gold For India in Men's 74kg Category

Vinesh Phogat won the gold in Women’s Freestyle 53kg Wrestling, beating Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don in her final round-robin bout in the nordic system. Singificantly, Vinesh defeated all her 3 opponents in the category by comprehensive margins. Also Read - LIVE India vs South Africa Semi-final Men's Hockey, CWG 2022: IND Lead 2-0 At Half Time

Phogat won the gold medal match by 4-0 via Victory by fall. She took two minutes and 24 seconds to win India’s second gold of the day at the CWG.

She was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let her opponent score. The Indian grappler took a 4-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling her opponent out of the ring.

In the final three minutes, she managed to hold her ground and kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the gold medal. The Sri Lankan wrestler was no match for the Indian.

Earlier, Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada’s Samantha Stewart in her women’s freestyle 53 kg category – Nordic round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Phogat’s match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute’s worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly.