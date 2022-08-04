CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh has won a bronze medal in the 109+kg category. Gurdeep Singh put on a spectacular display in the clean and jerk round to clinch the bronze medal as he lifted a combined weight of 390kg (167 snatch and 223 clean and jerk). Earlier in the day, judoka Tulika Maan won a silver medal after losing to Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the +78kg final while Saurav Ghosal defeated England’s James Willstrop in the men’s singles squash to win India’s first singles medal in squash at the CWG.Also Read - CWG 2022: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze In Men's High Jump, India's First Track & Field Medal In Birmingham