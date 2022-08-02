Birmingham: On day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India’s Harjinder Kaur won the bronze in the women’s 71 kg weightlifting. Harjinder Kaur lifted 113 Kg in the first attempt of the clean and jerk round, thus becoming very much a medal contender in that attempt itself. She lifted 116 kg in the second attempt of the clean and jerk around and lifted 119 kg in the third attempt. Harjinder Kaur lifted a total of 212 kg to finish third.Also Read - Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Suffers Crash, Run Over By Rival

Earlier in the day, judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for a silver after she lost in the 48kg judo final against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa. This is her second medal at the Commonwealth Games after she won silver at Glasgow in 2014. Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in men's 60 kg judo after beating Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.