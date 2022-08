CWG 2022 Latest Update: Wrestler Anshu Malik on Friday brought home a silver medal in the women’s freestyle 57Kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She lost the game to defending champion Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 7-4 in the summit clash and settled for the silver medal.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Anshu Malik Settles For Silver; India Take on Australia in Women's Hockey Semis