CWG 2022 Latest Update: It was a golden hat-trick for India in wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday as 19-year-old Naveen defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the men’s 74kg freestyle category final at the Coventry Stadium and Arena. Earlier in the day, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat won gold in their respective categories as well.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9 Scores & Updates: Puja Sihag, Mohammed Hussamuddin Bag Bronze; Indian Hockey Team Lead 2-0 at Half-Time

Making his CWG debut at Birmingham 2022, Naveen, an under-23 world champion, won three of his bouts by technical superiority and fell just a point short of making it four in the final. Naveen, who missed the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after testing positive for COVID-19, started the gold medal match, with purpose. The Indian seemed to have the edge over Tahir in terms of speed and used it to his advantage to open the scoring with a two-point takedown. Also Read - LIVE India vs South Africa Semi-final Men's Hockey, CWG 2022: IND Lead 2-0 At Half Time

Shortly after, Naveen almost got his 20-year-old opponent in position for a ‘wheelbarrow’ but Tahir did well to escape the hold. Leading 2-0 heading into the second period, the match was wide open. However, the Indian grappler soon changed that as he caught hold of Tahir’s chest and rolled him three times to go 9-0 up. It was game management from the Indian from there on as he eased through the remaining few minutes to secure his gold. Also Read - CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat Clinches Gold in Women's Freestyle 53kg Wrestling

Earlier, Naveen seemed to have the odds stacked against him with four-time African champion Ogbonna Emmanuel John of Nigeria drawn as his first opponent in the qualifying round. But, he broke a little sweat and beat the Nigerian via technical superiority. Singapore’s Hong Yeow Lou, in the quarters, suffered a similar fate and so did England’s Charlie Bowling, a bronze medallist from Gold Coast 2018, in the semi-finals as the Indian wrestler stormed into the final.

Ogbonna Emmanuel John and Canada’s Jasmit Singh Phulka won the bronze medals in the division.

(With inputs from IANS)