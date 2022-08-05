CWG 2022 Latest Updates: It’s raining GOLD for India in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 On Friday. After Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, its is India’s another star wrestler Deepak Punia who won his first gold in men’s 86kg category. The 23-year-old former World Championships silver medalist won gold by defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam in men’s 86kg final.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Fetch Gold; IND Overtakes SCO In Medal Tally

