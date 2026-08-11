CWG Bronze medallist Jhandu Kumar thanks SAI, Khelo India scheme and PM Modi for his success ahead of Independence Day | EXCLUSIVE

Moving into a dedicated training ecosystem provided him with professional coaching, full residential support, and structured nutrition

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 2026 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar during a high tea at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, August 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

When Jhandu Kumar secured a Bronze medal in the men’s Para Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he did more than just mark a personal milestone. His 190 kg lift opened India’s official medal tally at the Games, capping off a remarkable journey from selling vegetables on the streets of Bihar to standing on an international podium.

However, translating that raw physical power into a podium finish required more than just individual grit. In an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, Jhandu revealed how government initiatives, particularly the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Khelo India scheme, stepped in at a crucial turning point in his life to give him the structured training and technical foundation needed to compete globally.

Before receiving formal institutional backing, Jhandu’s sporting career was built largely on trial and error. Affected by polio at a young age, he spent years doing odd jobs, driving an e-rickshaw, and running a vegetable stall with his family in Harnaut.

While local gym training helped him build strength, he lacked exposure to the strict technical rules, timing, and officiating standards of professional powerlifting.

Also Read: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep Till Morning’, CWG Bronze medal wining powerlifter Jhandu Kumar relives the historic day in Glasgow | EXCLUSIVE

His selection for the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar in 2023 changed everything. Moving into a dedicated training ecosystem provided him with professional coaching, full residential support, and structured nutrition. But equally important was the competition exposure provided by government programs.

“I got immense support from SAI and Khelo India, which is why I am performing well today,” Jhandu said. “Khelo India gave us incredible inspiration and exposure because it offered an international-level setup right here in India.”

Before participating in these government-backed events, Jhandu had never experienced an elite competition environment. While he possessed the physical capacity to lift heavy weights, international powerlifting demands strict compliance with official referee signals and time limits.

“Without that experience, I wouldn’t have known how to execute the lifts properly on a big stage,” Jhandu explained. “I only knew that a referee would give a decision. But through Khelo India, I gained real experience, learning how much time to take, listening for the referee to say ‘press’, and knowing exactly when to go down and up.”

That technical familiarity proved decisive on the international stage. Competing in Khelo India twice gave him the confidence to navigate high-pressure environments which directly contributed to his medal-winning performances in Glasgow.

Reflecting on his journey, Jhandu credited the central leadership and sports bodies for creating pathways that allow athletes from humble backgrounds to succeed.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), along with everyone involved in these initiatives,” he said.

“There are so many great schemes available for para-athletes today, which is a wonderful thing. Without this kind of backing, Indian sports wouldn’t be moving forward the way it is,” Jhandu Kumar concluded.