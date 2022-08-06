LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 8: India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - India vs Australia Women's Hockey, Semi-final Highlights: IND Lose 3-0 Against Aussies In Shoot-out

India’s Gold Medal Winners So far?

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg)

Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours)

Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg)

Sudhir (Para Powerlifting)

Bajrang Punia (Men's Wrestling 65 kg)

Deepak Punia (Men's Wrestling 86 Kg)

Sakshi Malik (Women’s Wrestling 62 Kg)

India’s Silver Medal Winners So far?

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg)

Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team)

Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg)

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg)

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg)

Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg)

Murali Shreeshankar (Mens’ Long Jump)

Anshu Malik (Women’s Wrestling 57 Kg)

India’s Bronze Medal Winners So far?

Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg)

Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles)

Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump)

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg)

Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg)

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg)

Divya Kakran (Wrestling, Women’s 68 Kg)

