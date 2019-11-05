After the first Twenty20 International between India and Bangladesh went off smoothly despite alarming rise in pollution in New Delhi, for the second match, there is a cyclonic threat in Rajkot on Thursday.
Cyclone Maha is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast on the day of the match, which could lead to heavy rains.
According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast, Maha would hit the Gujarat coast as a ‘cyclonic storm’ between Porbandar and Diu during the early hours of Thursday.
The match is scheduled to commence at 7 pm at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts of the city.
Currently, Cyclone Maha has been graded as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ over the Arabian sea and situated around 660 kilometres away from Porbandar. It is predicted that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm before hitting the Gujarat coast.
The IMD, in a release, stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur “at most places in all districts of Gujarat”, including Rajkot, on November 6 and 7.
The Saurashtra Cricket Association is keeping a tab on the weather forecasts. “We are fully prepared to host the game but at the same time we are keeping a close tab on the weather. It is expected that it may rain in the morning on the 7th but the game is in the evening,” a senior Saurashtra Cricket Association official told PTI from Rajkot.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday there was bright sunshine morning in the city. The two teams had arrived Rajkot on Monday.
Bangladesh, who beat India by seven wickets, lead the three-match series 1-0. The final match of the series will be played in Nagpur on Sunday, November 10.