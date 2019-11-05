After the first Twenty20 International between India and Bangladesh went off smoothly despite alarming rise in pollution in New Delhi, for the second match, there is a cyclonic threat in Rajkot on Thursday.

Cyclone Maha is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast on the day of the match, which could lead to heavy rains.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast, Maha would hit the Gujarat coast as a ‘cyclonic storm’ between Porbandar and Diu during the early hours of Thursday.

Weather Warning and Rainfall Forecast video based on 0830 hours IST of 05.11.2019 pic.twitter.com/Z0mEJ1WKtq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 5, 2019

The match is scheduled to commence at 7 pm at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts of the city.

Currently, Cyclone Maha has been graded as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ over the Arabian sea and situated around 660 kilometres away from Porbandar. It is predicted that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm before hitting the Gujarat coast.

(A) ESCS MAHA over Arabian Sea centered near 19.7N/63.6E, about 660 km WSW of Porbandar, (B) Depression over Bay of Bengal centered near 13.1N/91.0E, about 200 km WNW of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands) at 0830IST of 5th November. pic.twitter.com/tpjYt592a2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 5, 2019

The IMD, in a release, stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur “at most places in all districts of Gujarat”, including Rajkot, on November 6 and 7.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association is keeping a tab on the weather forecasts. “We are fully prepared to host the game but at the same time we are keeping a close tab on the weather. It is expected that it may rain in the morning on the 7th but the game is in the evening,” a senior Saurashtra Cricket Association official told PTI from Rajkot.

Indian Navy: Ships of the Western Naval Command loaded with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials. Naval units of Gujarat Naval Area are also prepared with Emergency Response Teams. #CycloneMaha — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, on Tuesday there was bright sunshine morning in the city. The two teams had arrived Rajkot on Monday.

Bangladesh, who beat India by seven wickets, lead the three-match series 1-0. The final match of the series will be played in Nagpur on Sunday, November 10.