CYM vs AMD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Amdocs at 7:30 PM IST July 20: Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

" Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: " We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams."

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Amdocs will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Hussain (captain), Gurdeep Sharma (vice-captain), Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ravi Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Shailendra Chauhan

CYM vs AMD SQUADS

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Sarwar, Muhammad Hussain, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Manjinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Gursewak Singh, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Gurwinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik

Amdocs: Preetaj Deol, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Chaitas Shah, Aniket Malpure, Sanjeev Kumar, Gaurav Sagwan, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Lahu Deshmukh, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Ashish Srivastava, Vijaya Naravula, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Shailendra Chauhan, Saurabh Panghal, Swaroop Pattanaik

