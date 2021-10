New Delhi: CYM vs BCP, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain For Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps, Today’s Probable XIs at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Sofia at 12:00 AM IST October 10 Sunday. Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CYM vs BCP, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Cyprus Moufflons CC Dream11 Team Player List, Black Caps CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps, Online Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - CYM vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus Match 41 And 42: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles, October 8

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus match toss between Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps will take place at 11:30 PM IST on October 10

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott Austin

Batsmen – Waqar Ali (VC), Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan

All-rounders – Waqas Akhtar (C), Minhas Khan, Gurpratap Singh

Bowlers – Qasim Anwar, Murtaza Yamin, Umar Farooq-I, Parminder Singh

CYM vs BCP Probable Playing XI

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain©, Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan

Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar©, Ram Haritwal, Muteeb Noman, Pawandeep(wk), Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah

CYM vs BCP Squads

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain©, Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Kuldwidner Singh, Karan Arora, Muhammad Adil

Black Caps: Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar©, Ram Haritwal, Muteeb Noman, Pawandeep(wk), Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Gagandeep Singh, Ashish Bam, Hridip Saini

