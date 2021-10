CYM vs CES, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain For Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles Stars, Today’s Probable XIs at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Sofia at 9:30 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST October 8 Friday. Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CYM vs CES, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Cyprus Moufflons CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cyprus Eagles CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles Stars, Online Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus match toss between Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Cyprus Eagles will take place at 9:00 PM and 11:30 PM IST on October 8

Time: 9:30 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs CES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Sarwar

Battters – Umar Shah, Mehran Khan, Tirupathi Sandireddy

All-rounders – Jawad Ali-Shah (C), Rajasekhar Poluri, Gursewak Singh-I (VC)

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Charan Nalluri, Abu Sufyan-I

CYM vs CES Probable Playing XI

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain©, Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed(wk), Jawad Shah, Suresh Kumar, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala©, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

CYM vs CES Squads

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain©, Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Kuldwidner Singh, Karan Arora, Muhammad Adil

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed(wk), Jawad Shah, Suresh Kumar, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala©, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amandeep Singh, Abbas Khan, Hardeep Singh

