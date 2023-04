Home

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Cyprus Moufflons vs Limassol Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3 PM IST April 18, Tuesday

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Limassol Zalmi will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – 3 PM IST, April 18, Tuesday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muhammad Huzaifa

Batsmen – Minhas Khan (vc), Zeeshan Sarwar, Shahid Ali-II (c)

All-rounders – Waqar Ali, Taranjit Singh-I, Sushil Kumar

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Babar Ayub, Gurwinder Singh.

CYM vs LIZ Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons: Muhammad Huzaifa, Jawad Ali-Shah©, Umar Shah, Shahid Ali-II, Faheem Khattak, Salman Khan-I, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Babar Ayub, Murtaza Khan

Limassol Zalmi: Kamrul Mahmud, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Anowar Hossain©, Naeem Khan-I, Kamran Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Ramjan Hossain, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Mamun Howlader

