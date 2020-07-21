CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints

CYM vs NCT Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers at 5:30 PM IST July 21: On the opening day of the league, five matches were played. Punjab Lions played maximum number of matches – three in all and won all comprehensively. Amdocs played two and lost both and so did Limassol Gladiators. Cyprus Moufflons won both their matches while Nicosia Tigers lost their sole match of the day. Also Read - CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions, Match 8 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST Tuesday July 21

Day 1 Results Also Read - LIG vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 7 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Tuesday July 21

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets Also Read - AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 6 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST Tuesday July 21

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Gursewak Singh (captain), Faruk Ahmed (vice-captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Manikanta Ranimekala, Rashidul Hasan, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Mehran Khan

CYM vs NCT SQUADS

Cyprus Moufflons: Muneeb Mughal, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Scott Austin, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf

Nicosia Tigers: Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Faruk Ahmed, Qasim Anwar, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CYM Dream11 Team/ NCT Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team/ Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.