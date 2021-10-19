CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CYM vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 and 20 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Moufflons will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CYM vs NCT match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 19. Cyprus Moufflons are one of the most successful teams in the tournament. They have registered six back-to-back wins in their six games of the tournament. They are now placed at the top of the points table with 12 points under their belt. On the other side, Nicosia Tigers have registered five wins out of the 10 games they had played this season. They are now placed at the second position in the league standings with 10 points in their account.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 19 and 20.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Austin

Batsmen – Mehran Khan, Roman Mazumder (VC), Waqar Ali

All-rounders – Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman (VC), Gursewak Singh (C)

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Tomal Aminul, J. Hassan

CYM vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons: Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Arslan Ashraf, Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Gurdeep Sharma, Muneeb Mughal, Nalin Pathirana.

Nicosia Tigers: Sakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Abdul Manan, Habibur Rahman, Akib Hossain, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Neeraj Tiwari, Faysal Mia, Abid Ali, Shajjad Baddan.

CYM vs NCT Squads

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Ahmad, Zeeshan Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gurpratap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Hamza Rehman, Karan Arora, Kulwinder Singh, Salman Akram, Tejwinder Singh, Waleed Ahmed, Asad Ali, Scott Austin, WCP Wellege, Zeeshan Sarwar, Abu Sufyan, Gaganpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Hussain, Subtain Liaqat, Waqar Ali.

Nicosia Tigers: Abdul Manan, Abid Ali, Akib Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Mamun Roshid, Mehedi Hasan, Neeraj Tiwari, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumdar, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Tomal Aminul, Yasir Khan.

