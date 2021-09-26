CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CYM vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 and 22 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Moufflons will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 Cyprus CYM vs NCT match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 26. Cyprus Moufflons won both games that they played so far in the tournament. Currently, they are placed at the second position with 8 points against their name. On the other side, Nicosia Tigers are one of the top contenders for the title in the ongoing competition. They have won 6 out of the eight matches and are placed at the top of the table with 12 points in their hand. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, CYM vs NCT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CYM vs NCT Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – September 26 and 26.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abid Ali

Batsmen – Mehran Khan, Roman Mazumder (VC), Waqar Ali

All-rounders – Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman (C), Minhas Khan

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Tomal Aminul

CYM vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons: Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Gurdeep Sharma, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Muhammad Hussain (C), Abu Sufyan, Lakhwinder Singh.

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Abid Ali (wk), Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Delwar Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Shakil.

CYM vs NCT Squads

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Ahmad, Zeeshan Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gurpratap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Hamza Rehman, Karan Arora, Kulwinder Singh, Salman Akram, Tejwinder Singh, Waleed Ahmed, Asad Ali, Scott Austin, WCP Wellege, Zeeshan Sarwar, Abu Sufyan, Gaganpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Hussain, Subtain Liaqat, Waqar Ali.

Nicosia Tigers: Kazi Saiful, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Mamun Roshid, Neeraj Tiwari, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Bilal Hussain, Habibur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Akib Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Faysal Mia.

