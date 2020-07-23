CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints

CYM vs NCT Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers at 3:30 PM IST July 23: The penultimate day of the competition has arrived. We have five more matches to look forward to for today. On the third day, Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons played three matches each. Punjab recorded wins in all their three games while Moufflons won two and lost one. Admocs played two matches and lost both while Nicosia Tigers lost both their matches.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan (vice-captain), Mehran Khan, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, R Hasan, Faysal Mia

CYM vs NCT SQUADS

Cyprus Moufflons: Manjinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz, Gaganpreet Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Murali Alanki, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Gurdeep Sharma, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Murtaza Yamin, Muneeb Mughal, Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar

Nicosia Tigers: Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Jahid Hassan, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Habibur Rahman, Amir Sohail

