CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

CYM vs PNL Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions at 3:30 PM IST July 21: On the opening day of the league, five matches were played. Punjab Lions played maximum number of matches – three in all and won all comprehensively. Amdocs played two and lost both and so did Limassol Gladiators. Cyprus Moufflons won both their matches while Nicosia Tigers lost their sole match of the day. Also Read - LIG vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 7 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Tuesday July 21

Day 1 Results Also Read - AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 6 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST Tuesday July 21

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets Also Read - CYM vs AMD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Amdocs in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Monday July 20

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Punjab Lions will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Tejwinder Singh (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Nweraj Kumar Tiwari, Waqas Akthar, Chamal Sadun, Amardeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Waqar Ali, Vikram Verma

CYM vs PNL SQUADS

Cyprus Moufflons: Muneeb Mughal, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Scott Austin, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf

Punjab Lions: Amardeep Singh, Harwinder Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Amith Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akthar, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Zeeshan Mehamood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Sunil Sharma, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Satnam Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CYM Dream11 Team/ PNL Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team/ Punjab Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.