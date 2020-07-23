CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

CYM vs PNL Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions at 5:30 PM IST July 23: The penultimate day of the competition has arrived. We have five more matches to look forward to for today. On the third day, Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons played three matches each. Punjab recorded wins in all their three games while Moufflons won two and lost one. Admocs played two matches and lost both while Nicosia Tigers lost both their matches.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Punjab Lions will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Waqas Akhtar (C), Kulwinder Singh (VC), Gursewak Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Ravi Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Waqar Ali, Satish Kumar, Mehran Khan, Gurapratap Singh

CYM vs PNL SQUADS

Cyprus Moufflons: Ghulam Murtaza, Nalin Pathirana, Chamal Sadun, Muneeb Mughal, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Zeeshan Sarwar, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murali Alanki, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurdeep Sharma, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan

Punjab Lions: Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Tarandit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Sukhjeet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Vikram Verma, Satnam Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Neeraj Tiwari, Zeeshan Mehmood, Sunil Sharma

