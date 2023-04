Home

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Cyprus Super Kings vs Napa Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 5 PM IST April 10, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, CYSK vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CYSK vs NRK Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Cyprus Super Kings vs Napa Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series.

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Cyprus Super Kings and Napa Royal Kings will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – 5 PM IST, April 10, Monday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Team

Ranjith Nerella(vc), Naveen Musku, Akshay Kavuri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Thirumal Reddy, Charan Nalluri, Muhammad Ikram(C), Rahul Behl(WK), Jugraj Singh, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza.

CYSK vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Super Kings: Ranjith Nerella(WK), Naveen Musku, Akshay Kavuri, Qasim Muhammed, Kallam Jaya, Subbareddy Alavala, Abbas Saqlain, Siva Patti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Thirumal Reddy, Charan Nalluri

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram(WK), Rahul Behl(WK), Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali

CYSK vs NRK Squads

Cyprus Super Kings: Ranjith Nerella(WK), Naveen Musku, Akshay Kavuri, Qasim Muhammed, Kallam Jaya, Subbareddy Alavala, Abbas Saqlain, Siva Patti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Thirumal Reddy, Charan Nalluri, Teja Duggirala, Reddy Chilukuri, Venkateswara Rao, Shivareddy Vonteddu, Kasi Yadav, Gopalareddy Rayi, Sandeep Bishnoi, Vinay Kumar-Kode, Venkatreddy Eemani(WK)

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram(WK), Rahul Behl(WK), Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali, Ravipal Singh, Gursewak Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Ali Khan, Harwinder Gill, Minhajuddin Sijan, Sandeep Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Shahid Ali, Karan Singh, Amandeep Chahal, Karanvir Singh

