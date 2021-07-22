The Czech Olympic Committee (COV) has initiated an inquiry after a third athlete from their contingent tested positive for Covid-19. Czech Republic’s beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova has tested positive. She is the fifth member and the third athlete of her country’s delegation to test positive for the virus.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

According to a report in insidethegames.biz, "The Czech Olympic Committee (COV) has launched an investigation into whether individuals neglected their duties and whether that caused the positive cases."

The report added, "COV President Jiri Kejval promised it would focus on whether safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 before, during and after the charter flight were observed and whether some individuals neglected their duties during the trip."

Marketa is ranked 16th in the world with her teammate Barbora Hermannova.

“It is awfully sad for me, that Barbora and me, we had to quit our journey to Tokyo this way which was supposed to be a peak,” Slukova was quoted as saying in the media.

Czech Republic’s men’s table tennis player Pavel Sirucek and men’s beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic have also tested positive.