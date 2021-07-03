Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India

In another exciting Euro 2020 Quarterfinal encounter, Denmark will lock horns against Czech Republic in a mouth-watering clash of UEFA Euro 2020 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan on Saturday. Despite starting as the underdogs, Denmark have emerged as one of the dark horses to win the tournament and have excelled at Euro 2020. The Danes destroyed Wales in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result in the last-eight battle against Denmark. On the other hand, Czech Republic have also pulled off some impressive results and stunned the Netherlands on their way to the quarterfinals. The Czechs can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live football match online in India. Also Read - Euro 2020: Kevin Pietersen, Gary Lineker Slam Ciro Immobile's Sudden Recovery Act After Goal During Belgium Clash

When is the Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match?

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match will take place on Saturday, July 3 in India.

What are the timings of the Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match?

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Where is the Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match being played?

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match in India?

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match?

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 3 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

CZR vs DEN Predicted Playing 11s

Czech Republic (CZR): Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak; Patrik Schick.

Denmark (DEN): Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg.