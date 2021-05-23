CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Predictions Central Europe Cup T20

Czech Republic vs Austria Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CZR vs AUT at Vinor Cricket Ground: In the 6th T20I of Central Europe Cup T20 tournament, Czech Republic will lock horns against Austria at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Central Europe Cup T20 CZR vs AUT match will start at 6 PM IST – May 23. Czech Republic have lost two back-to-back matches in the tournament. With these two losses, Czech Republic are lying at they are third spot in the standings with 4 points. Their chances of lifting the trophy have almost dried up since their net run rate is -1.344. On the other hand, Austria are the outright favourites to win this competition since they are at the top spot in the standings with 8 points in their kitty. Here is the Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, CZR vs AUT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CZR vs AUT Probable XIs Central Europe Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Czech Republic vs Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips – Central Europe Cup T20. Also Read - LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Luxembourg vs Austria, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's 5th T20I at Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST May 23 Sunday

TOSS: The Central Europe Cup T20 toss between Austria and the Czech Republic will take place at 5:30 PM IST – May 23. Also Read - EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Eibar vs Barcelona, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Ipurua Municipal Stadium 9:30 PM IST May 22 Saturday

Time: 6 PM IST. Also Read - BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Bayern Munich vs Augsburg, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Allianz Arena 7 PM IST May 22 Saturday

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

CZR vs AUT My Dream11 Team

Hilal Ahmad, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Navin Wijesekara, Mirza Ahsan, Bilal Zalmai (C), Razmal Shigiwal, Sudesh Wickramasekera (VC), Paul Taylor, Naveed Ahmad, Aqib Iqbal.

CZR vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad, Edward Knowles (wk), Sudesh Wickramasekera (C), Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmad, Paul Taylor, Sameera Waththage.

Austria: Bilal Zalmai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Sahed Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Rayhaan Ahamed (wk), Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal.

CZR vs AUT Squads

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sahil Grover (wk).

Austria: Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera,Razmal Shigiwal (C), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran (wk).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUT Dream11 Team/ CZR Dream11 Team/ Austria Dream11 Team Prediction/ Czech Republic Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Central Europe Cup T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.