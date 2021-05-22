CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Predictions Central Europe Cup T20

Czech Republic vs Austria Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CZR vs AUT at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 3 of Central Europe Cup T20 tournament, Austria will take on Czech Republic at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Central Europe Cup T20 CZR vs AUT match will start at 1:30 PM IST – May 22. Both teams are coming into this contest after beating Luxembourg. Czech Republic won by nine wickets while Austria won by six runs – D/L method – respectively. The latter side sits atop the points table when compared to their opponent due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR). The two teams meet each other in the league for the first time on Saturday and will look to grab two full points. Here is the Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, CZR vs AUT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CZR vs AUT Probable XIs Central Europe Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Czech Republic vs Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips – Central Europe Cup T20.

TOSS: The Central Europe Cup T20 toss between Austria and Czech Republic will take place at 1 PM IST – May 22.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

CZR vs AUT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Hilal Ahmad

Batsmen – Sabawoon Davizi (C), Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders – Razmal Shigiwal (vc), Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sudesh Wickramasekera

Bowlers – Paul Taylor, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Ahmed

CZR vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Paul Taylor, Sahil Grover, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga.

Austria: Zabiullah Ibrahimhkhel, Sahle Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Jaweed Sadran, Lakmal K, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Navin Wijesekera, Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Rayhaan Ahamed.

CZR vs AUT Squads

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sahil Grover (wk).

Austria: Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera,Razmal Shigiwal (C), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran (wk).

