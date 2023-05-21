Home

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Czech Republic: Captain, Vice-captain – Czech Republic vs Austria, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna, Austria at 1 PM IST May 21 Sunday

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Czech Republic: Captain, Vice-captain – Czech Republic vs Austria, Today's Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna, Austria at 3 PM IST May 21 Sunday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECI Czech Republic toss between Czech Republic and Austria will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 21.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna, Austria

CZR vs AUT Dream 11 team

Keeper: Mehar Cheema

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders: Mark Simpson-Parker (c), Abdullah Akbarjan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta

Bowlers: Riaz Afridi (vc), Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar

CZR vs AUT, Possible Playing 11

Czech Republic (CZR)

1.Sabawoon Davizi, 2. Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, 3. Arun Ashokan, 4. Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan(WK), 5. Paaras Khari(WK), 6. Satyajit Sengupta, 7. Sazib Bhuiyan, 8. Sudesh Wickremasinghe, 9. Venkatesh Margasahayam, 10. Neeraj Tyagi, 11. Riaz Afridi

Austria (AUT)

1.Mehar Cheema(WK), 2. Mark Simpson-Parker, 3. Razmal Shigiwal(C), 4. Iqbal Hossain, 5. Abdullah Akbarjan, 6. Mirza Ahsan, 7. Navin Wijesekera, 8. Shahil Momin, 9. Umair Tariq, 10. Jaweed Zadran, 11. Itibarshah Deedar

Squads:

Czech Republic (CZR)

Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan(WK), Paaras Khari(WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sudesh Wickremasinghe, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Neeraj Tyagi, Riaz Afridi, Kushal Mendon, Ritik Tomar, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Austria (AUT)

Mehar Cheema(WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal(C), Iqbal Hossain, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mirza Ahsan, Navin Wijesekera, Shahil Momin, Umair Tariq, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Armaan Randhawa, Osman Khan

