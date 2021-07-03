CZR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Team News For Today's CZR vs DEN at Baku Olympic Stadium: In the highly-awaited quarterfinal battle of Euro 2020, Czech Republic will take on Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The Euro 2020 CZR vs DEN match will start at 9:30 PM IST – July 3. Denmark have emerged as one of the dark horses to win the tournament and have excelled at Euro 2020. The Danes destroyed Wales in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result in this fixture. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have also pulled off some impressive results and stunned the Netherlands on their way to the quarterfinals.

TIME: The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and the Czech Republic will kick off at 9:30 PM IST – July 3.

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium.

CZR vs DEN My Dream11 Team

Tomas Vaclik; Joakim Maehle, Tomas Kalas, Andreas Christensen, Vladimir Coufal; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tomas Soucek, Mikkel Damsgaard (C); Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Patrik Schick (VC).

CZR vs DEN Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak; Patrik Schick.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg.

CZR vs DEN Squads

Czech Republic: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek; Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.

Denmark: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.

