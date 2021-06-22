Dream11 Team Prediction

CZR vs ENG, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Czech Republic vs England at Wembley Stadium, London 12:30 AM IST, June 23: Also Read - AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, Playing XIs For Today's Match 31 & 32 at Marsa Sports Complex at 4:30 PM IST June 22 Tuesday

Here are the EURO 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CZR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, CZR vs ENG Fantasy football Prediction T10 game, CZR vs ENG Probable XIs EURO 2020, Fantasy football Prediction – Czech Republic vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – EURO 2020 Also Read - ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, PSL Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:30 PM IST, 22 June

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – June 23. Also Read - MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Macedonia vs Netherlands at Amsterdam Arena, 9:30 PM IST, June 21

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London.

CZR vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Tomas Vaclik, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Vladimir Coufal, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Patrik Schick and Harry Kane.

Probable playing XI

Czech Republic Dream11 Predicted XI: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko and Patrik Schick.

England Dream11 Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane.

SQUADS

Czech Republic (CZR): Tomas Vaclik, Tomas Koubek, Ales Mandous, Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Ales Mateju, David Zima, Antonin Barak, Vladimir Darida, Adam Hlozek, Tomas Holes, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Tomas Soucek, Petr Sevcik, Michal Sadilek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.

England (ENG): Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Dean Henderson, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CZR Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Czech Republic Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – EURO 2020/ Online football Tips and more.