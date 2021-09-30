CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Czech Republic vs England XI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CZR vs ENG-XI at Cartama Oval: In Match 19 of Group C of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, the Czech Republic will take on England XI at the Cartama Oval on Thursday. The Dream11 ECC T10 CZR vs ENG-XI match will start at 6:30 PM IST – September 30. Czech Republic are placed at the 3rd spot in the team standings with 6 points under their belt. They have lost 3 games consecutively and need a win to gain some momentum in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, England XI have good with their plans and execution. They have lost only one out of the 6 games and are ruling the league table with 20 points in their bank. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CZR vs ENG-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Czech Republic Dream11 Team Player List, England XI Dream11 Team Player List, CZR vs ENG-XI Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Czech Republic vs England XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between England XI and the Czech Republic will take place at 6 PM IST – September 30.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

CZR vs ENG-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Mellor

Batters – Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara (C), Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan

All-rounders – Sabawoon Davizi (VC), Sam Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Andy Rishton

Bowlers – Satyajit Sengupta, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

CZR vs ENG-XI Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan (Captain), Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sahil Grover, Keyur Mehta.

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (Captain), Alex Mellor (wk), Andy Rishton, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, Tom Bevan, Zaman Akhter, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods.

CZR vs ENG-XI Squads

England XI: Harrison Ward, Arthur Godsal, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Dan Lincoln, Tom Devan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Alex Mellor, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Czech Republic: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Aakash Parmar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Ali Waqar,

Nisar Ahmed, Smit Patel.

