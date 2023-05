Home

CZR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Czech Republic: Captain, Vice-captain – Czech Republic vs Hungary, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna, Austria at 1 PM IST May 21 Sunday

CZR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECI Czech Republic toss between the Czech Republic and Hungary will take place at 1:30 PM IST – on May 21.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna, Austria

CZR vs HUN Dream 11 team

Keeper: Abbas Ghani

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davizi, Vinoth Ravindran, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders: Ashrith Darapureddy (c), Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sudesh Wickremasinghe

Bowlers: Riaz Afridi (vc), Sandeep Mohandas, Abhitesh Prashar

CZR vs HUN, Possible Playing 11

Czech Republic (CZR)

Sabawoon Davizi, Paaras Khari(wk), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan©, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Satyajit Sengupta, Murali Vandrasi, Riaz Afridi, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Neeraj Tyagi

Hungary (HUN)

Vinoth Ravindran (C), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ashrith Darapureddy, Abhitesh Prashar, Abbas Ghani(wk), Zahir Safi, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas

Squads:

Czech Republic (CZR) Squad

Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan(WK), Paaras Khari(WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sudesh Wickremasinghe, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Neeraj Tyagi, Riaz Afridi, Kushal Mendon, Ritik Tomar, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Hungary (HUN) Squad

Abbas Ghani(WK), Safi Zahir, Vinoth Ravindran, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Ashrith Darapureddy, Zeeshan Khan, Abhitesh Prashar, Mark Fontaine, Ali Yalmaz, Marc Ahuja, Gabor Torok, Akramullah Malikzada

