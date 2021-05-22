CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Predictions Central Europe Cup T20

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CZR vs LUX at Vinor Cricket Ground: In the 4th T20I of Central Europe Cup T20 tournament, Luxembourg will take on hosts Czech Republic at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Central Europe Cup T20 CZR vs LUX match will start at 6 PM IST – May 22. Hosts – Czech Republic team will go into this match as firm favorites as their players have played in the ECS over the last few months. The third team competing in the tournament is Austria. Each team will face the other teams twice. After completing four matches each, the team atop the points table will be crowned the winners of the Central Europe Cup T20. Here is the Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, CZR vs LUX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CZR vs LUX Probable XIs Central Europe Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, Fantasy Playing Tips – Central Europe Cup T20.

TOSS: The Central Europe Cup T20 toss between Luxembourg and the Czech Republic will take place at 5:30 PM IST – May 22.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

CZR vs LUX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sahil Grover

Batsmen – Arun Ashokan (VC), Girish Venkateshwaran, James Barker

All-rounders – Sabawoon Davizi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Sudesh Wickramasekera

Bowlers – Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Ali Waqar, Shameek Vats

CZR vs LUX Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekera (C), Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Sahil Grover, Naveed Ahmad, Smit Patel, Sameera Waththage.

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, Girish Venkateshwaran, Joost Mees (C/wk), Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Aanand Pandey, Roshan Vishwanath / Tony Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Shameek Vats, Pankaj Malav.

CZR vs LUX Squads

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sahil Grover (wk).

Luxembourg: Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees (C/wk).

