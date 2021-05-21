Dream11 Team Prediction

CZR vs LUX, Fantasy Tips Central Europe Cup T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, Probable XIs For Today's Match 1 at Prague at 1:30 PM IST May 21 Friday:

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CZR vs LUX, Central Europe Cup T20, Czech Republic Dream11 Team Player List, Luxembourg Dream11 Team Player List

TOSS: The Central Europe Cup T20 toss between Czech Republic vs Luxembourg will take place at 1 PM IST – May 21.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

CZR vs LUX My Dream11 Team

Sahil Grover, Girish Venkateswaran, Arun Ashokan, James Barker, Ed Knowles, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Ankush Nanda, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Aanand Pandey

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-Captain: Sahil Grover

CZR vs LUX Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic

Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad.

Luxembourg

Joost Mees(c & wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal.

SQUADS

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Sahil Grover(wk).

Luxembourg

Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees(c & wk).

