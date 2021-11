DAD vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter-District T20

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur vs Bankura Horses Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter-District T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's DAD vs BH at Bengal Academy Ground: Bengal Inter-District T20 is all set to begin from November 24. A total of 40 matches will be played over the next 3 weeks. In match no. 4 of Bengal Inter-District T20 tournament, Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur will take on Bankura Horses at the Bengal Academy Ground on Wednesday. The Bengal Inter-District T20 DAD vs BH match will start at 12:45 PM IST – November 24. Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur made a winning start to the tournament with an 85-run victory over Murshidabad Nawab. On the other hand, Bankura Horses lost their first match against Birbhum Ironman by 5 wickets. Here is the Bengal Inter-District T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DAD vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, DAD vs BH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, DAD vs BH Probable XIs Bengal Inter-District T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur vs Bankura Horses, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal Inter-District T20.

TOSS: The Bengal Inter-District T20 toss between Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur and Bankura Horses will take place at 12:15 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Academy Ground.

DAD vs BH My Dream11 Team

Om Shankar Singh, Pritam Basak, Ayan Sinha, Sourav Mandal, Ankit Das (Vice-captain), Sayan Saha, Pradunya Sarkar, Bikram Gorai (Captain), Sumit Mohanta, Goutam Roy, Bibek Kauri.

DAD vs BH Probable Playing XIs

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Pradunya Sarkar, Sandip Das, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Pritam Basak (wk), Surojit Roy, Jeet Saha, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta (C), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy.

Bankura Horses: Subhadip Mandal (C), Om Singh, Ayan Sinha (wk), Bikram Gorai, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, Bibek Kauri, SK Ali, Samir Dhibar.

DAD vs BH Squads

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Intekhab Alam, Mintu Sarkar, Pritam Basak, Provat Das, Samir Shil, Ankit Das, Pradunya Sarkar, Rik Das, Sandip Das, Sayan Saha, Prantik Biswas, Amjad Hossain, Dibyendu Thakur, Goutam Roy, Jeet Saha, Masud Hoque, Sahil Sarkar, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta, Surojit Roy.

Bankura Horses: Sudipta Chatterjee (WK), Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi, DADkram Gorai, Samir Dhibar, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, DADbek Kauri, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sk Kismat Ali, Snehasis Chakraborty, Raki Chakraborty, Anirudha Chand, Sanu Garai, Subhadip Mandal, Om Shankar Singh (WK).

