Daegu FC vs Seoul FC Dream11 Team Prediction Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match DAE vs SE at DGB Daegu Park, Daegu: In an exciting Korean K1 League fixture, Daegu will be facing off against Seoul FC at the DGB Daegu Park on super Sunday (June 14). The Korean League DAE vs SE encounter will kick-start at 3.30 PM IST. Daegue are currently in at the eighth spot with six points to their name and are on the back of a 2-1 win away from home versus Seongnam which must have lifted their spirits. Meanwhile Seoul FC, they find themselves at the seevnth spot in the league standings with six points as well. They will be desperate to string in a positive result after enduring back to back defeats in the league.

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Daegu FC vs Seoul FC will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: DGB Daegu Park, Daegu

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- C Yeong Eun

Defenders- J Tae Uk, K Uh Seok, K Jin Ya, K Hyun Soo

Midfielders- J Seung Won, H Seung Kyu, H Chan Hee

Forwards- S Edgar (C), Ceshina (VC), P Chu Young

DAE vs SE Probable Playing XIs

Daegu FC (Formation: 3-4-3): Choi Young-Woon (GK); Jeong Tae-Wook, Jo Jin-Woo, Kim Woo-Seok; Jung Seung-Won, Hwang Soon-Min, Nishi Tsubasa, Kim Sun-Min; Edgar, Cesinha, Kim Dae-Won.

Seoul FC (Formation: 3-5-2): Yoo Sang-Hoon (GK); Hwang Hyun-Soo, Kim Nam-Chun, Kim Joo-Sung; Kim Jin-Ya, Han Chan-hee, Joo Se-Jong, Han Seung-Gyu, Ko Kwang-Min; Go Yo-Han, Park Chu-Young.

DAE vs SE SQUADS

FC Seoul: Park Chu-young, Ju Se-jong, Aleksandar Pešić, Osmar, Go Yo-Han, Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz, Ikromjon Alibaev, Hwang Hyun-soo, Young-Wook Cho, Kim Jin-ya, Yu Sang-hun, Park Dong-Jin, Han Seung-gyu, Han Chan-hee, Ko Kwang-min, Jong-Gyu Yoon, Yang Han-been, Kim Won-sik, Kim Han-gil, Kim Nam-chun, Lee Woong-hee, Jeong Hyeon-cheol, Kim Won-Gun, Pak Min-gyu, Seong-Yoon Gwon, Han-min Jung, Joo-Sung Kim, Oh-Yeon Cha, Yu-min Yang,Min-Gyu Oh, Jong-Bum Baek, Seok-Yeong Jo, Min-Soo Kim, Sang-heui Kang.

Daegu FC: Choi Yeong-Eun, Ha Myeong-Rae, Lee Hak-Yun, Lee Jun-Heui, Hong Jeong-Un, Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Jeong Tae-Uk, Jo Jin-Woo, Kim Dong-Jin, Kim Jae-Uh, Kim Tae-Han, Kim Uh-Seok, Ko Tae-Kyu, Lee Chan-Woong, Lee Dong-Geon, Lee Jin-Yong, Park Jae-Kyeong, Song Jun-Ho, Ahn Chang-Min, Hwang Soon-Min, Jang Seong-Won, Jeong Seung-Won, Jeong Yeong-Ung, Jo Uh-Hyeon, Kim Seon-Min, Ko Jae-Hyeon, Lee Keun-Seob, Oh Hu-Sung, Park Min-Seo, Ryu Jae-Mun, Tsubasa Nishi, Yoon Jong-Tae, Lee Jin-Hyun, Cesinha, Damjanovic Dejan, Jeong Chi-In, Jung Shin, Kim Dae-Won, Lim Jae-Hyeok, Shin Chang-Mu, Silva Edgar, Ye Byeong-Won.

