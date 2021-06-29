DAE vs UNC Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League

Daegu FC vs United City FC Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DAE vs UNC at Bunyodkor Football Stadium: In another exciting encounter of Asian Champions League, United City FC will lock horns with the Daegu FC at the Bunyodkor Football Stadium on Tuesday. The Asian Champions League DAE vs UNC match will start at 7.30 PM IST – June 29. Daegu FC are coming into this match after seeing their 11-game unbeaten run end following a 3-2 loss against Kawasaki Frontale in their latest AFC Champions League outing. Currently occupying the fourth position in the K-League table, the South Korean outfit has been one of the best performing teams in their domestic tournament. United City FC, on the other end, will start the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Beijing Guoan in their last encounter.

Time: The Asian Champions League toss between Daegu FC and United City FC will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST – June 29.

Venue: Bunyodkor Football Stadium.

DAE vs UNC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – C. Yeong-Eun

Defenders – H. Jeong-Un, J. Campbell, J. Tae-Uk, J. Dan-Won

Midfielders – J. Seung-Won, M. Ott, H. Soon-Min

Strikers – S. Schrock, K. Jin-Hyeok, B. Maranon

DAE vs UNC Probable Playing 11s

Daegu FC: Young Eun-Choi (GK); Woo-Seok Kim, Jung-Woon Hong, B.H Park; Soon-Min Hwang, Jin-Yong Lee, Tsubasa Nishi; Cesinha, Jin-Hyeok Kim; Bruno da Silva

United City FC: A Pinthus (GK), J Dah-Won, S Kane, J Bass; J Ingham, A Nazari, O Nazari, H Minegishi; M Ott, S Schrock; B Maranon Morejon.

