Home

Sports

Dakar Rally 2024: Hero Motosports Maintains Overall Lead After A Tough 2nd Stage

Dakar Rally 2024: Hero Motosports Maintains Overall Lead After A Tough 2nd Stage

Riyadh: The Hero MotoSports Team Rally, powered by Hero MotoCorp, aced the second stage of Dakar 2024 with flying colors. One of their ace riders, Sebastian Buhler, sped through the stage, landing fou

Riyadh: The Hero MotoSports Team Rally, powered by Hero MotoCorp, aced the second stage of Dakar 2024 with flying colors. One of their ace riders, Sebastian Buhler, sped through the stage, landing fourth—his skill and unbreakable will were evidently on display. Meanwhile, Ross Branch, who kicked off the stage, managed to secure a respectable 11th spot. Joan Barreda didn’t lag far behind and came in at number 16 among the Rally GP class riders. This stellar performance is a testimonial to the trio’s perseverance and the hours they’ve put into their craft. Hero MotoSports Team Rally remains undeterred, taking on the rugged desert terrain, their zeal for motorsports unfazed and infectious.

Trending Now

Sebastian Buhler found the day far more rewarding and flowing than yesterday. He was able to maintain a good rhythm all throughout the stage and rode strong to reach the stage’s top five. Buhler’s powerful performance moves him two spots up in the overall Rally GP class rankings—to the 13th position.

You may like to read

The winner of the previous stage, Ross Branch, was handed the tough job of opening Stage 2, and he did an impressive job. The navigation was extremely difficult on this long stage, and Ross ended up making a few mistakes early on. However, he recouped in the latter half and continues to enjoy the overall top position at Dakar 2024, with a ~3-minute lead over the 2nd place holder.

Joan Barreda had a challenging day on the long stage. While picking up a strong pace in the last 100 kilometers after conquering the navigational complexities earlier, he was handed an 8-minute time penalty for speeding. If not for this setback, Joan would have otherwise finished in 8th place. In the overall Rally GP class tally, Joan is currently in the 12th spot.

The second stage of the world’s toughest rally was a long and dangerous one, mostly featuring long expanses suited for fast riding. The day started with a short stint of dune crossings and soon after shifted to long, fast tracks seasoned with tricky navigation, alternating wadis and off-piste zones, sand tracks and canyons.

Next up is another long stage—a 733-kilometer ride from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya, of which 438 km will be timed. Stage 3 will serve as the first leg of a half-marathon stage, where the riders and assistance teams will spend the night in different bivouacs at the end of the stage. Mechanics will get only 2 hours to work on the bikes at the end of the special before the machines enter the marathon bivouac and a parc fermé.

Sebastian Buhler:

“Stage 2 was much more flowing, unlike the rocky and harsh terrains of Stage 1. I had a lot of fun, but my body is a bit sore from my crash yesterday. I managed to ride well and maintain a good rhythm all through the stage. I’m happy with how the bike performed and also with my navigation; there were quite a lot of tricky points today. Now, let’s go for Stage 3!”

Ross Branch:

“The day was really tough. We had a lot of navigation to do, and it was super hard. I made a couple of mistakes in the morning, but thankfully a bunch of us regrouped around 100 km, and we all rode together till we refueled. We tried some different things, all to stay in the game. I lost a bit of time today, but then that’s racing. Looking forward to yet another long stage.”

Joan Barreda:

“It was a really long stage, not at all an easy one. Difficult navigation and some really critical situations were seen all through the stage. In the last 100 km, I got a small-time penalty for speeding and lost some points. Anyway, it’s only the second stage; we have a long way to go and I am sure we will recover and come back stronger in the next stages.”

Provisional Rankings – Stage 2 (Rally GP Class)

1. Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Team 04h 24m 17s

2. Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing + 5m 59s

3. Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Team + 6m 12s

4. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 6m 47s

11. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 11m 53s

16. Joan Barreda Bort Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 17m 00s

Provisional Overall Rankings – at the end of Stage 2 (Rally GP Class)

1. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally 05h 13m 15s

2. Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Team + 2m 55s

3. Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Team + 7m 15s

12. Joan Barreda Bort Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 28m 56s

13. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 30m 44s

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.