A day after his 'PSL is more rewarding than IPL' statement created a furore on social media, Dale Steyn has taken to Twitter and tendered an apology to his fans. The speedster has now taken a U-turn and he says that he never meant to degrade or insult the IPL. The South African star also added that IPL has been an amazing part of his career.
He tweeted: "IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love."
Even after his apology, he is facing the wrath of fans on Twitter. Fans feel he is being a hypocrite to have backtracked on what he said.
The veteran pacer opted out of the auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 14 is scheduled to start on April 11, but there is no official confirmation on it.