Paarl: Virat Kohli shocked one and all a week back when he announced his resignation as India's Test captain. While fans and plaudits from across the world reacted, the ex-South African pacer has finally broken his silence on the subject. As per Steyn, he reckons Kohli took this step because of bio-bubbles and to be there for his family.

"Maybe these bio-bubbles and all had a role in it. I mean it really boils down to family for somebody like Virat. He's got a young family right now," Steyn told Star Sports on Wednesday.

Kohli cited workload as the reason behind his resigning as Test skipper of the side. A couple of months back, he stepped down as India's T20 skipper and the captain of RCB. What followed was Rohit Sharma was made the ODI captain and that stirred controversy.

From leading India to the numero uno spot in ICC rankings to reaching the inaugural WTC final, Kohli is one of the greatest ever to captain India. Kohli led India in 68 Tests. He won 40 and lost 17 and the other games ended in a draw or yielded no result.