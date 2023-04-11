Top Recommended Stories

  • Dale Steyn Deletes ‘Karma’ Tweet Aimed at Virat Kohli’s RCB After Heartbreaking Loss in IPL 2023 vs LSG?

IPL 2023: Steyn used one word for his tweet, which read: "Karma". The one-word tweet from the pace legend went viral quickly after the RCB loss.

Updated: April 11, 2023 9:23 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Dale Steyn Deletes Karma Tweet (Image: PTI/ Screengrab)

Bangalore: While the world took a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday for losing a game they should have won against Lucknow Super Giants, former RCB player Dale Steyn too came up with a cryptic tweet. Steyn used one word for his tweet, which read: “Karma”. The one-word tweet from the pace legend went viral quickly after the RCB loss. Realising that there is a negative response to his tweet, he deleted it. But by then, fans had already taken screenshots of it and circulated it.

Here is the tweet from Steyn that is creating buzz:

Meanwhile, RCB have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 9:22 AM IST

Updated Date: April 11, 2023 9:23 AM IST

