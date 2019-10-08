South African fast bowler Dale Steyn on Tuesday signed up to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. Steyn will play six matches in what will be his debut season in the Australian Twenty20 league.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, play Big Bash,” Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Unfortunately representing the Proteas for the bulk of my career over Christmas time we’ve always got Test matches on — the Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches. So I haven’t been available. But since retiring from Test cricket, it’s opened up a little window for me while the Proteas play red-ball cricket.”

The 36-year-old pacer will thus join compatriots AB de Villiers and Chris Morris in the popular T20 league. While de Villiers signed up with Brisbane Heat, Morris will turn up for Sydney Thunder.



Steyn, who is South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 scalps, retired from the longest format after a series of injuries that kept him out of action particularly in last three years.

Steyn, however, has kept himself available for the ODI and T20I series and although he was ready to be part of the team that recently toured India, the selectors decided that he was not medically ready.

Steyn hasn’t played competitive cricket after injuring his shoulder during this year’s IPL. The injury later ruled him out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is currently preparing to play for Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, which begins in November.