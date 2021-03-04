Hours after Pakistan Super League called postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, South African pacer Dale Steyn faced heavy backlash on social space on Thursday. Steyn had a couple of days back said that PSL according to him is more rewarding than IPL. This comment did not go down well with fans, who are now lashing out at him and having a laugh at his expense. Also Read - MS Dhoni Receives Grand Welcome as he Reaches Chennai to Join CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2021 | WATCH VIDEO

Here is how Steyn got trolled: Also Read - Alex Hales Posts Picture of Poor Quality of Food Served to Him After Pakistan Super League Gets Postponed Due to Rise in COVID Cases

Yes Dale now i understand, In which way PSL is more Rewarding than IPL, Its Corona Way #DaleSteyn #PSL6 #PSLPostponed — Virat Warrior (@WithoutKohlii) March 4, 2021

Breakfast offered to players in PSL. Dale Steyn ko bada maza aa raha tha pic.twitter.com/HhEGN6YYRe — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 4, 2021

Dale Steyn after “fulfilling” PSL got postponed because of Covid. @DaleSteyn62 #PSL62021 pic.twitter.com/3bU2uFt9h3 — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) March 4, 2021

Steyn – who was playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021 -asserted that the game of cricket often takes a back seat in IPL because money is given more importance. “I think when you go to the IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten,” Steyn was quoted as saying.

Steyn pulled out of the auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore released him.