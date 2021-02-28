Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn slammed Pakistan Super League commentator Simon Doull for making a ‘mid-life crisis’ comment regarding the Proteas’ player hairstyle. Steyn lashed out at the commentators with series of tweets on his Twitter handle. Also Read - KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League T20 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST February 28 Sunday

The incident took place during the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Steyn was sitting in the dressing room of his team Quetta Gladiators and the camera put the focus on him. Also Read - Cricket: Chris Gayle Returns to West Indies T20I Squad After Nearly Two Years For Series Against Sri Lanka

Speaking about Steyn’s hairstyle, Doull said: “A little mid-life crisis with that hair.” While his fellow commentator remarked “Lockdown hair”. Also Read - PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST Feb 27 Saturday

Question

Which commentator said I have a mid life crisis? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Steyn was not happy with Doull’s comments and took to Twitter to ask: “Question Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?”

The Proteas pacer lashed out at the commentator and said “I have no time for you as a human”.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” Steyn wrote.

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that.

But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human.

You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

The 37-year-old further wrote about playing in front of crowds and thanked the fans for the support as he is hopeful for his team to win the upcoming matches after the defeat against Peshawar.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

“We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone,” he further said.

That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Peshawar are currently at the top of the PSL 2021 points table with three wins in 4 matches, while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom as they failed to win a match in the season so far.