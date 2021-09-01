New Delhi: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn called time on his cricketing career on Monday. Steyn took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of the game.Also Read - Dale Steyn Was my Go-To bowler: Former South African Captain Graeme Smith

“‘And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass’,” Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from an American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions. Also Read - Dale Steyn Retirement: AB de Villiers to Virender Sehwag - Cricketing Fraternity Pays Tribute to South African Legend's Extraordinary Career

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows,” he added. Also Read - Dale Steyn, South Africa Pace Legend, Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Talking about the greatest batsman he had ever bowled to, Steyn spoke of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting but surprisingly they were not the toughest batsmen he had to deal with in his career.

“I felt like the best batters in the world paid the best bowlers in the world the same kind of respect. I think we were aware of the dangers we represented to each other,” said the South African fast bowler while speaking to SA Cricket Mag on the occasion of his retirement.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were amazing batters [and sometimes you’d just nod in appreciation]. They’re aware of your skills, too, so they’re trying to come out of this contest between batter and bowler unscathed, trying to get away with it without getting out. They only have once chance, where I at least get six balls,” added Steyn.

“Sometimes the best batters in the world weren’t the guys that bothered me that much because of that mutual respect. If I bowled well, they’d play me well. The guys I worried about were the guys who didn’t worry about who I was. The tailenders who came in and were scared but ruined your figures,” the 38-year-old went on to add.

“You could have 5-20 and think this is a beautiful day. Then you go 5-70 because they smacked you for a couple of boundaries. There wasn’t one specific name, it was all of them who posed that threat,” he concluded.