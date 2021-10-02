New Delhi: Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn picked his favourite player to replace Virat Kohli as captain for India in the shortest format of the game. Going on to add that India have so many players to pick from at the moment, the recently retired South African quick reckoned that Rohit Sharma is the best guy to replace Kohli as captain for India.Also Read - Yashasvi Jaiswal Hoping to Convert Starts Into Big Scores After Speaking to Virat Kohli

"They have got tons. You just have to look around in the IPL and there are so many players. You've got SKY, who I think will come in at someplace. You've got Rishabh Pant, who is looking good. There are just so many of these guys… Iyer, Rohit. They can all do it but you just have to give somebody that responsibility and allow them to run with it. India have been really good with it. They have given the captaincy to one particular player for a long time and they have done the job," Steyn told Sports Tak.

"They have got a bunch of different people to pick from. I think the most exciting thing for India right now is that the young players that are coming through, are all world-class players. You look at Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant… these are young guys who are doing extremely well at the international level. So if you give the captaincy to Rohit, who has been around for a while… has won numerous IPLs, it will be a great call since he can nurture the youngsters," Steyn further added.