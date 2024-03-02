Home

Dale Steyn Seeks Break From IPL 2024 Duties At SRH, Pat Cummins Likely To Replace Aiden Markram As Captain

2016 IPL champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, spent Rs 20.5 crores to get the services of Pat Cummins for IPL 2024. Cummins led Australia to WTC and ODI World Cup titles in 2023.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad will not get the services of the bowling coach Dale Steyn as the former South African pacer has sought a break from his duties in IPL 2024, according to reports. It is also understood that Australian skipper Pat Cummins will replace Aiden Markram as the captain of the franchise in the upcoming season that starts later this month.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, Steyn, who played for South Africa in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is, has already informed the franchise about his unavailability. The SRH management has initiated the search for a new bowling coach. The announcement will be made soon.

As a player, Steyn has played for both Deccan Chargers which later changed hands to become Sunrisers Hyderabad. At SRH, Steyn played 37 matches from 2013 to 2015 and picked up 33 wickets. He is also credited for playing a crucial role in Umran Malik’s career who later went on to represent India. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has been recently granted a pace-bowling contract by the BCCI for his consistent show at the domestic level.

