South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career during which he locked horns with some of the finest batsmen of his time. Steyn featured in 93 Tests (439 wickets), 125 ODIs (196 wickets) and 47 T20Is (64 wickets). The 38-year-old had already retired from Tests in August 2019 to prolong his career after a number of injuries.Also Read - Wasim Akram Was Also Interested in PCB Chairman's Post

Steyn made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career. “Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together,” he wrote. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Note After Vasudeo Paranjape's Demise: "A Piece of Me Has Left the World"

“‘And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass’,” Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from an American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Likely to be Included in Team India Playing 11 For 4th Test vs England, Ishant Sharma Set to be Dropped

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows,” he added.



In franchise cricket, Steyn enjoyed a successful run as well. He played for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brisbane Heat, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions, Jamaica Tallawahs, Cape Town Knight Riders, Cape Town Blitz, Glasgow Giants, Melbourne Stars, Islamabad United, Kandy Tuskers and Quetta Gladiators.

After making himself unavailable for IPL 2021, where he stressed he wasn’t retiring, Steyn last featured in the PSL in March this year.

Steyn made a successful comeback to the Test arena during 2018-19, playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, he suffered another shoulder problem during the IPL 2019 and subsequently, couldn’t play in the World Cup due to the injury.

Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019.