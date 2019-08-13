South Africa tour of India: So, veteran Dale Steyn was looking to get picked? Yes, it seems that is the case after he was not picked for India tour. The South Africa pacer took a subtle jibe at Cricket South Africa after it announced its squads for T20Is and Tests. CSA opted for three new faces in the T20I set-up, looking at the World Cup slated to take place next year. Steyn seemed to be hoping that he gets picked, but that has not happened. A disappointed Steyn in response to a fan’s query expressed his feeling in a cheeky manner. The Twitter user revealed that Chris Morris made himself unavailable for the tour, this is the statement to which Dale Steyn responded.

“I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff,” Steyn wrote in his tweet taking an indirect dig at the selectors.

Interesting ‘footnote’ at the end of CSA’s squad announcement for T20Is and Tests vs India… “Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection.” — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) August 13, 2019

I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 13, 2019

The Test series will commence on October 2 in Visakhapatnam with the remaining two matches set to be played in Ranchi and Pune respectively.

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi & Jon-Jon Smut.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada & Rudi Second.